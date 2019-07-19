DC Pulwama reviews status of works on AIIMS project

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah Thursday chaired a meeting to review the status of ongoing work on prestigious AIIMS project coming up on 1772 kanals of land at Awantipora.

The official spokesperson said the meeting was attended by the ADC Awantipora, Joint Director Planning, Tehsildar Awantipora, officers of PDD, PHE, Executive Engineer Ground Water Management, Exen R&B and other concerned officers and officials.

The spokesperson said the meeting briefly discussed the pending land acquisition issues, rehabilitation of shopkeepers, compensation to landowners, allotment of land to seven landless owners from state land, construction of approach road, provision of water supply, electricity supply, fencing and other related aspects of the mega project.

The DDC directed the line departments to maintain close coordination and work in tandem in shifting of utilities for the smooth construction works. He also enjoined upon executing agencies to expedite the pace of work, so that the prestigious project can be completed in a time-bound manner.