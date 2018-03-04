DC Pulwama reviews progress of Agriculture sector

PULWAMA, MARCH 3:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar today convened a meeting to review the progress of agricultural sector in the district.
Joint Director Planning, Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, Tehsildar Pampore, officials from MED department, Agriculture Extension Officers Pulwama, were also present in the meeting.
The Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama informed the meeting that about 29430-hectare area have been brought under Kharif crop and 27705 hectares have been brought under Rabi cultivation.
It was also given out that under various centrally sponsored schemes farmers have been equipped with modern agricultural equipment like mini tractors, power tillers, brush cutters, irrigation pump sets, deep bore well, water harvesting structures shallow wells, motorised vending cart, godowns and vermin composite units to enhance the agricultural productivity.
The meeting was also informed that a total of 14 Self Help Groups have been mobilized under various activities like beekeeping, vegetable nursery, vegetable cultivation and vegetable seed production in the district.
It was further revealed that the total saffron land in the district is 3200 hectare and till date, 1847 hectares have been rejuvenated and Rs 80.43 crores were incurred on it, so far. It was given out that 385 weeders, 525 vermicompost units and 79 Hot Air Dryers have been distributed till date in the district during the period. While reviewing the Mission’s progress, the DDC was informed that out of total 109 targeted tube wells, 73 tube wells are with complete wrenching and 12 wells are operational with sprinkler system.
The DDC directed the concerned officials to complete the remaining wells up to 31st March 2018. While highlighting the importance National Mission on Saffron, DDC said that Saffron Mission was aimed at economic revival of the saffron sector in the State.
He directed the executing agencies, Mechanical Engineering Department to speed up work on all ongoing Sprinkler Irrigation Bore Wells carried out under the Mission. He also asked the concerned executing agencies to complete construction work on all allotted Sprinkler Irrigation Bore Wells by 31st March 2018 so that its benefit reaches to the intended target.
The DDC impressed upon the officers that agriculture sector plays an important role in the State and further this sector contributes immensely to strengthen the financial condition of the district, poverty alleviation and employment generation.
0 Comment(s)