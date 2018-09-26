DC Pulwama kick-starts softball tournament in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsPULWAMA, SEPTEMBER 25:
District Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar Tuesday kick-started the Provincial Level Inter-District Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 boys softball tournament at Maxwell College of Education Pulwama.
The tournament is organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports where the teams from all the districts of Kashmir province are participating.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, DC Pulwama said that the sports are important as academics for students for their overall personality development. He urged students to pledge for maintaining discipline and creating best sportsmanship. DC also called sports as an emerging and potential carrier in the near future. He also stressed the role of sports in promoting social cohesion and pluralism.
He said that there is no dearth of sports talent in the district and many sportspersons from the district are representing at the national level.
On the occasion, Chief Planning Officer Pulwama, District Information Officer, District Youth Services and Sports officer and concerned officers of the Sports Department were also present.
Earlier, DDC interacted with students and wished for their success in the sports field.