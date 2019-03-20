DC Pulwama interacts with IUST students

March 20, 2019 |

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah visited Islamic University of Science and Technology during his maiden visit to the campus.

He was there to interact with the students and faculty members as the first speaker of the interactive series that the university is planned to host on ‘Young Achievers’. Shah also inaugurated an auditorium in the varsity and distributed laptops among some senior faculty members under TEQIP (Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme). TEQIP is aimed to improve quality of technical education and enhance existing capacities of the institutions to become dynamic, demand-driven, quality conscious, efficient and forward looking, responsive to rapid economic and technological developments occurring both at national and international levels.

Emphasizing the role of students in the development of any society, Dr. Shah said, ‘I see my future in the students. You are tomorrow’s achievers who will bring laurels to all of us’. He recommended that while promoting the meaningful learning, the varsities should also develop and offer more and more job-oriented programs. He said that the universities should strive hard to emerge as an Industry of Knowledge.

