DC Pulwama inspects NH444 road project

Pulwama:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar today conducted an extensive tour to Khadermoh and its adjacent areas to take stock of the prestigious National Highway-444 road project.
ADC Pulwama, Tehsildar Pampore and other officials of the district accompanied the DDC.
During the visit, DDC surveyed the acquired land for NH444 project and the structures coming under the road project.
Later, the DDC interacted with the affected owners whose land and structures are coming under the highway project. The DDC assured them that adequate compensation would be paid for the acquired property.
On the occasion, people also apprised the DDC of their grievances including lack of adequate water facility, electricity and other basic amenities.
The DDC assured the public deputationists that all of their genuine demands would be looked into and redressed on priority.
