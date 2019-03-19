DC Pulwama inaugurates 'Young Achievers' event at IUST Awantipora

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora today organized a Young Achievers event here at varsity campus.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah in presence of Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Siddique and other officers of the university administration. It witnessed huge participation of students from different streams.

Calling IUST as a powerful platform for creating a knowledge economy, the DC suggested that University should not only concentrate on preparing the students for job market but also promote meaningful learning and strive to emerge as an Industry of knowledge for future generations. He urged the students to adjust to the changing trends in higher education adding that this is the prime time for them to struggle for academic excellence, become more competitive to make global contributions.

The DC said that the opportunities and challenges before the students are immense and wide. He reiterated that hard work and will power is the only essential ingredient for becoming successful in life. He enjoined upon the students and faculty to make IUST a Brand and exhibit an unrelenting devotion to make it an Institute of Eminence.

During the interaction with students and faculty, the DC stressed upon a value based education system to be replicated as a best practice throughout the country.

Later, the DC presented laptops to faculty members under Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) project. TEQIP aims at improving quality and equity in engineering institutions in focus states of North East and Himalayan states.