About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Pulwama inaugurates 'Young Achievers' event at IUST Awantipora

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora today organized a Young Achievers event here at varsity campus.
The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah in presence of Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Siddique and other officers of the university administration. It witnessed huge participation of students from different streams.
Calling IUST as a powerful platform for creating a knowledge economy, the DC suggested that University should not only concentrate on preparing the students for job market but also promote meaningful learning and strive to emerge as an Industry of knowledge for future generations. He urged the students to adjust to the changing trends in higher education adding that this is the prime time for them to struggle for academic excellence, become more competitive to make global contributions.
The DC said that the opportunities and challenges before the students are immense and wide. He reiterated that hard work and will power is the only essential ingredient for becoming successful in life. He enjoined upon the students and faculty to make IUST a Brand and exhibit an unrelenting devotion to make it an Institute of Eminence.
During the interaction with students and faculty, the DC stressed upon a value based education system to be replicated as a best practice throughout the country.
Later, the DC presented laptops to faculty members under Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) project. TEQIP aims at improving quality and equity in engineering institutions in focus states of North East and Himalayan states.

Latest News

Petition filed in HC challenging extension of 77th and 103rd amendment ...

Petition filed in HC challenging extension of 77th and 103rd amendment ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
25-year-old labourer shot dead in Tral village

25-year-old labourer shot dead in Tral village

Mar 18 | Agencies
3 burglars arrested in Budgam, stolen property recovered

3 burglars arrested in Budgam, stolen property recovered

Mar 18 | Agencies
Acid attack uncivilised, heartless crime, does not deserve any clemenc ...

Acid attack uncivilised, heartless crime, does not deserve any clemenc ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
ECI issues election notification for Baramulla, Jammu Lok Sabha seats

ECI issues election notification for Baramulla, Jammu Lok Sabha seats

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Karnah road reopens after two months

Karnah road reopens after two months

Mar 18 | Agencies
Several injured during clashes between protestors and government force ...

Several injured during clashes between protestors and government force ...

Mar 18 | Agencies
India-Pak tensions to figure in Qureshi-Wang talks: China

India-Pak tensions to figure in Qureshi-Wang talks: China

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf shifted to Dubai hospital after reaction from rare disease

Musharraf shifted to Dubai hospital after reaction from rare disease

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand terrorist visited Israel in 2016

New Zealand terrorist visited Israel in 2016

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Bureaucrats

Bureaucrats 'browbeaten, threatened' for backing early JK Assembly pol ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Parrikar to get state funeral with full military honours at Miramar be ...

Parrikar to get state funeral with full military honours at Miramar be ...

Mar 18 | Press Trust of India
Forces call off CASO in Pulwama village

Forces call off CASO in Pulwama village

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Teenage boy goes missing from Sopore, parents seek help

Teenage boy goes missing from Sopore, parents seek help

Mar 18 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man killed, three injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army man killed, three injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Mar 18 | Nazim Ali Manhas
21 troops dead as gunmen storm Mali army camp

21 troops dead as gunmen storm Mali army camp

Mar 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Christchurch teenager charged with distributing mosque terror attack l ...

Christchurch teenager charged with distributing mosque terror attack l ...

Mar 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Pulwama inaugurates 'Young Achievers' event at IUST Awantipora

              

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora today organized a Young Achievers event here at varsity campus.
The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah in presence of Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Siddique and other officers of the university administration. It witnessed huge participation of students from different streams.
Calling IUST as a powerful platform for creating a knowledge economy, the DC suggested that University should not only concentrate on preparing the students for job market but also promote meaningful learning and strive to emerge as an Industry of knowledge for future generations. He urged the students to adjust to the changing trends in higher education adding that this is the prime time for them to struggle for academic excellence, become more competitive to make global contributions.
The DC said that the opportunities and challenges before the students are immense and wide. He reiterated that hard work and will power is the only essential ingredient for becoming successful in life. He enjoined upon the students and faculty to make IUST a Brand and exhibit an unrelenting devotion to make it an Institute of Eminence.
During the interaction with students and faculty, the DC stressed upon a value based education system to be replicated as a best practice throughout the country.
Later, the DC presented laptops to faculty members under Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) project. TEQIP aims at improving quality and equity in engineering institutions in focus states of North East and Himalayan states.

News From Rising Kashmir

;