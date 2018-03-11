DC Pulwama inaugurates Mushroom Model Village at Rajpora

Rising Kashmir NewsPULWAMA, MARCH 10:
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar today inaugurated “Mushroom Model Village” at Rajpora Pulwama.
In this connection, a grand function was organized by Department of Agriculture Pulwama.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that such camps will help the farmers to acquaint themselves with the latest technology and practices of mushroom cultivation.
He also said that requisite steps are underway to tap the potential of mushroom cultivation in the district and special focus is being given on generating awareness among farmers to motivate them to adopt it as an economic activity. He also advised the farmers to go for mushroom cultivation as it can help them to earn their livelihood.
On the occasion, experts from agriculture department and SKUAST –K also spoke on various schemes of agriculture, benefits of PMFBY, KCC, soil health card scheme, apiculture, mushroom cultivation and vegetable crops.
The farmers also interacted with the experts and scientists of the department who shared their knowledge and expertise with the farmers.
Besides Joint director planning, Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama Mohd Yousuf Shah, Dr Shahina Kounser (Scientist SKUAST-K), Dr Talat Majid (Incharge Officer Soil Health Card Scheme), Dr Niyaz Ahmad, large no of farmers were present on the occasion.
