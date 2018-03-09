DC Pulwama holds Awami Darbar at Barsoo

Pulwama:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar along with district officers today conducted Public Darbar at Barsoo, Awantipora to address their grievances.
During the durbar, DDC was accompanied by Join Director Planning, ADC Pulwama, ADC Awantipora, ACD Pulwama, ACR Pulwama, CMO Pampore, Tehsildar Awantipora, Exn R&B and other officials from the district administration.
The Durbar received an overwhelming response as a large number of respectable citizens from many areas of the adjacent village coming forward with their grievances, demands and suggestions. Deputations presented the problems related to PHE, electricity, Health, and renovation of roads, up gradation of lanes and drains. The locals demanded renovation of water supply scheme, digging of wells, up-gradation of dispensary and placement of staff in it, drainage system, and the establishment of the playfield, improvement in road connectivity, protection bund and dredging of local Nallahs.
While giving a patient hearing, DDC said that the Government is committed to the welfare of the public and to mitigate the problems faced by public. He said that the aim of conducting these public durbars is to address public grievances at grass root level and public can come and approach for any type of problem. Government is committed to provide all the administrative facilities to the general public at doorstep so that no issue remains unattended.
On the occasion, DDC announced Rs 50,000 for the local youth as token money for the development of sports and strengthening the sports infrastructure.
