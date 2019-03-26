About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Pulwama for making IGC Lassipora as model of economic activity

District Industries Centre Pulwama today organised an interactive meeting of District Development Commissioner Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah with the unit holders and entrepreneurs of the District here at SIDCO Lassipora, Pulwama.
Speaking on the occasion, DDC urged upon the unit holders to make IGC Lassipora an Identity of District Pulwama. He said industrial estates in the district have a great role in boosting the economic activity of the District and State. He said industries should not only provide sustainable jobs to the unemployed youth but should create an atmosphere of entrepreneurship and investment. DDC urged upon the officers of District Industries Centre Pulwama, SIDCO and other line departments to act as beacons in the Ease Of Doing Business. He also enjoined upon the entrepreneurs to widen the base of economic activities by investing in service oriented sectors.
On the occasion, a representatives of chamber of industries from IGC Lassipora, Khrew and Chatpora demanded revival of sick industries, implementation of Centre and State sponsored schemes, rectification of unscheduled and irregular electricity, improvement of roads to industrial estates, development of IGC Health center and availability of medical facility for unit holders in the centers, early completion of Trisal bridge and other basic facilities.
District Manager DIC, Functional Manager DIC Pulwama, Estates Manager Lassipora, representatives of chamber of industries and many others were present on the occasion.

 

 

