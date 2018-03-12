DC Pulwama flags off farmers’ exposure tour

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, March 11:
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar Sunday flagged-off a team of 100 farmers of the District for a horticulture tour to SKUAST-K Shalimar. The tour was organized by Horticulture Department Pulwama.
The aim of the tour is to educate progressive farmers with the new and modern methodologies in the farming sector.
While interacting with the farmers, the DDC emphasized upon the farmers to avail benefits of the programme so that the overall production and productivity is enhanced. He said that Horticulture activities play an important role for the uplift of farming community and is also the backbone of the rural economy.
Dar said that such tours will help the farmers to acquaint themselves with the latest technology and practices and asked them to make the best use of the training programme.
During the tour, farmers will get an opportunity to interact with scientists and will be given the practical demonstration of the latest technology in the field of horticulture.
Chief Horticulture Officer Pulwama A K Kotwal, other concerned officials, and scores of farmers were also present on the occasion
