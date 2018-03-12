About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Pulwama flags off farmers’ exposure tour

Published at March 12, 2018 02:34 AM 0Comment(s)273views


Rising Kashmir News

Pulwama, March 11:

Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar Sunday flagged-off a team of 100 farmers of the District for a horticulture tour to SKUAST-K Shalimar. The tour was organized by Horticulture Department Pulwama.
The aim of the tour is to educate progressive farmers with the new and modern methodologies in the farming sector.
While interacting with the farmers, the DDC emphasized upon the farmers to avail benefits of the programme so that the overall production and productivity is enhanced. He said that Horticulture activities play an important role for the uplift of farming community and is also the backbone of the rural economy.
Dar said that such tours will help the farmers to acquaint themselves with the latest technology and practices and asked them to make the best use of the training programme.
During the tour, farmers will get an opportunity to interact with scientists and will be given the practical demonstration of the latest technology in the field of horticulture.
Chief Horticulture Officer Pulwama A K Kotwal, other concerned officials, and scores of farmers were also present on the occasion

 

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top