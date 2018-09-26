DC Pulwama chairs DLRC meet

Rs 1519 Cr expended in priority sector
Rising Kashmir NewsPULWAMA, SEPTEMBER 25:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, today chaired a joint meeting of bankers and sponsoring agencies to review the progress achieved under targeted schemes launched by the banks in collaboration with the line departments for the quarter ending June 2018.
Officers of the concerned departments, representatives from RBI, Cluster Head of J&K Bank and District Coordinators of various Banks operating in the district attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed in detail progress and achievements made by the Banks in the implementation of various government-sponsored schemes
Giving details about performance of Banks, District lead bank Manager informed the participants that total credit deposit from all the banks operating in the district ending quarter June 2018 stands at Rs 2118.93 crore of which Rs 1519.05 crore (72 % of total credit) stands deployed under priority sector lending and Rs 599.87 Crores (28%) under non-priority sector. Credit Deposit Ratio at the end of June 2018 stands at 82.59 per cent.
The meeting was informed that under the Agricultural and Horticulture sectors, banks have disbursed an amount of Rs 147.58 crore to 4839 beneficiaries against the target of Rs 709.66 crore to 33551 beneficiaries. Out of total achievements under the agricultural sector, banks have disbursed an amount of Rs 116.05 crore to 4415 farmers /fruit growers up to June 2018 against the annual target of 420.31 crore to 27850 farmers.
Under medium small and micro enterprises banks have disbursed Rs 70.64 crore to 1273 beneficiaries up to end June 2018. While in export credit banks have reported no progress against annual targets.
In the education sector, during the quarter ending June 2018, Rs 0.89 crore has been disbursed in favour of 85 beneficiaries against the target of Rs 10.74 crore to 268 beneficiaries resulting in achievement of8% and 32 % in financial and physical terms respectively.
The meeting was also informed that the performance of banks in the implementation of KCC scheme in the District up to Quarter June 2018 has remained satisfactory and against total 60300 target cases, 45826 have been disbursed.
On the occasion, the DDC directed the officers to aware the public who are involved in the export business in different parts of the state and outside state especially in Saffron, Walnut, Apricot, agricultural, horticultural, handicraft, handloom and other products, should get export lending facilities by the banks from District Pulwama. He also directed officials of Banks to expedite the sanctioning of pending sponsored cases, as they have a pivotal role in the economic inclusion of deprived and neglected sections of the society.
DDC stressed upon the banking officials to ease norms for credit and organise awareness Melas regarding education and social infrastructure.