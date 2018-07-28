DC Poonch urges eligible families to avail benefits of PMAY

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav on Friday called upon the eligible families to avail the benefits of Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY) scheme.
According to an official, the PMAY Scheme is an initiative of Government of India which aims at providing affordable housing to the urban poor, the DC said after handing over the Key of newly constructed PMAY house to a beneficiary here at Mohalla Khorinar, Ward No 8.
The beneficiary Sarabjeet Singh completed his house at a cost of Rs 4.59 lakh for which Government provided him Rs.1.66 lakh in four installments while the remaining Rs 2.92 lakh was spent by him from his own pocket, he said.
A large number of civil society members and officials of Municipality were also present on the occasion, the official added.