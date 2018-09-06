DC Poonch reviews land acquisition cases

Poonch, September 05:
Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav convened a joint meeting with revenue officers and executing agencies to review the status of land acquisition cases in ongoing developmental projects in the district.
The meeting discussed land acquisition cases under various projects including Jammu-Poonch National Highway project, PMGSY roads, re-allotment of 132 KV transmission line, One stop Centre for Women, Community Hall and Trauma Centre.
The DC, who is also District Collector of land acquisition, directed the concerned functionaries to ensure that there shall be no pendency of cases and further instructed them to submit their assessment report regarding rates of identified lands for PMGSY and PWD road projects besides other allied works.
Focusing on timely completion of projects, the DC stressed for expediting the acquisition process thereby enabling the concerned agency to start the physical work on the site.
The DC entrusted upon the concerned functionaries to monitor the ongoing developmental projects in the district and asked them to take requisite measures to resolve land related issues.
The meeting was attended by ACR B A Lone, SDM Mendhar, SDM Surankote, OC 79 RCC and concerned officers of Revenue Department and executing agencies.