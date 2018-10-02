About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Poonch reviews implementation of MR Vaccine campaign

Published at October 02, 2018 12:47 AM 0Comment(s)132views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 1:

 Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav on Monday urged upon the school heads, health officials and civil society to join hands to achieve hundred percent coverage under Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign.
According to an official, he was chairing a meeting of senior health department officials, Principals and Headmasters of educational institutions, civil society members and religious heads held here today.
A detailed discussion was held for effective implementation of MR vaccination campaign in the district and other key aspects.
Stressing on creating mass awareness, the DC instructed for circulating informative material at public places and asked the health department and heads of educational institutions to make optimal use of effective communication tools such as social media, radio, newspapers etc. He further asked them to utilize the services of ASHA and Anganwadi workers for the campaign.
The DC instructed the CEO to ensure 100 % presence of the students during the vaccination day so that no child is left out.
The campaign will be carried out in schools, community centers and health facilities to administer single shot of Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination to children in the age group of 9 month to 15 years of age. Following the campaign, MR vaccine will become a part of routine immunization and will replace measles vaccine. For those children who have already received such vaccination, the campaign dose would provide additional boosting to them, the official added.

