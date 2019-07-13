DC Poonch reviews arrangements for Urs

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav, on Friday convened a meeting of district officers to review arrangements for Annual Urs Mubarak Hazrat Sain Baba Miran Baksh Sahib shrine.

As per an official, it was informed in the meeting that the 3 –day Urs will start from July 30 and the main congregations will be held at Hazrat Sain Baba Miran Baksh Sahib shrine at Kopra Guntrian.

After threadbare discussion, the meeting finalized the arrangements for power supply, adequate safe drinking water supply, medicare facilities, fire fighting measures, transport facilities for devotees, temporary bathrooms, sanitation measures at the main congregation places.

The DDC directed the AD, FCS&CA to make available adequate supply of ration, K-Oil, while Fire &Emergency department was asked for deployment of fire tenders.

The DC directed the police and traffic officials to ensure proper security and traffic regulations on routes leading to the main shrine where large congregations are expected. The ARTO was asked to make arrangement of buses, parking and check overloading during the three days of Urs Mubarak.

The meeting was attended by ADC Sheraz-Ul-Haq, ACD Abdul Qyoom, SSP Ramesh Angral, CMO Mumtaz Bhatti, Assistant Director AIR, Executive agencies, ARTO, AEEs, prominent citizens, religious heads and officers from concerned departments, the official added.