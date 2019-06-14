DC Poonch reviews arrangements for Mahaan Gurumat Samagam

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav, on Thursday convened a meeting to review the arrangements for upcoming Mahaan Gurumat Samagam at Gurdwara Khari Dharamsal , here today.

During the meeting, DDC took appraisal of the requirements for the celebration of Mahaan Gurmat Samagam. The members of Gurdwara Management Committee also put forth their demands for the convenience of devotees.

DDC directed the officers of different departments to ensure all arrangements including traffic, security, medicare, uninterrupted water and power supply are put in place for the upcoming holy event. He also directed the CEO Municipality to ensure cleanliness in and around the Gurdwara Sahib.

The meeting was attended by ACD Poonch, CMO, Exen PHE,