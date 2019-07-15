DC Poonch listens to people’s issues at grievance redressal Camp

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch Rahul Yadav accompanied by a team of District Administration listened to people’s issues on Sunday in Poonch at a Grievance redressal Camp held at village Fatehpur, of Tehsil Mandi.

As per an official, the locals including Panchayat members raised several developmental issues and grievances pertaining to water and power supply, ration distribution, verification of BPL beneficiaries and renovation of roads. They sought blacktopping of Mandi to fatehpur road, Serikhawaja CRF road and Fatehpur to Sathra road.

The locals also demanded introduction of Persian, Arabic and commerce subjects in Hr. Sec School fatehpur, adequate staff in health and Hr. Sec. School fatehpur.

The DDC gave a patient hearing and asked the concerned departments to take swift action for meeting the demands. “Each department should perform its duty with utmost honesty and dedication and solve the problems of people on priority,” he directed.

Responding to the specific demands of the people, the Deputy Commissioner assured that all their grievances will be addressed and genuine demands will be met in shortest possible time.

The team of district administration present included ACD Abdul Qyoom Mir, Tehsildar Mandi, Javid Iqbal, Chief Horticulture officer Rajinder Kumar, Chief Agriculture officer Mohammad Younis Chowdary, Agriculture Extension Officer Harvinder Singh, BDO Mandi, CDPO Mandi Anjum Ganai, BMO Dr. Mushtaq Hussain Jafri, District Social Welfare Officer Shakeel Ahmed Malik, AD Ravi Kumar, AEE PWD Imataiz Mir, the official added.