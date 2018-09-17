DC Poonch for swift resolution to people’s problems

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 16:
District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav today listened to public grievances here at Bufliaz.
According to an official, he interacted with the public, assessed their problems and redressed several issues on the spot in presence of SDM Surankote, Tehsildar Bufliaz, and other police and civil officers.
A large number of locals were present at the meeting.
The locals projected their issues and demands. They sought effective implementation of Central Schemes, Flood Control measures, Old age Pension to deserving persons, improvement of road connectivity between Mandi-Thana and Bufliaz, adequate medical staff at Dispensary Marra, adequate Public Transport and check on fare overcharging.
The restoration of agriculture land at Dingo-Mang damaged due to flood and compensation to the affected farmers was also raised during the meeting. The other issues projected by the locals were upgrading of Tradawalai High School, Draba Girls HSS, job opportunities for unemployed youth, augmentation of water supply in Panch Sarai, improvement of power supply in Sayala and construction of Sayala- Marha Road.
The DDC assured them early solution of their genuine problems.
Meanwhile, various departments informed the general public about the upcoming projects and Developmental works in Bufliaz.
The CMO informed that the posting of doctors at dispensaries have already been communicated to the authorities and it will be resolved soon.
Rahul Yadav directed Agriculture officer to report the areas affected by wild boar, Bear, Monkeys and Pigs. He also directed the concerned official to speed up the repair and construction of roads under PMGSY. He also assured that upgradation of schools will be looked into.
The DDC directed the Xen PWD to furnish monthly report on the Progress of works on Roads. The DDC also took stock on the progress of Public Toilets on Mughal Road and directed the BDO to speed up the work, the official added.