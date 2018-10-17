DC Poonch delivers lecture to civil service aspirants

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 16:
Development Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav, on Tuesday delivered 2nd lecture on Civil Service preparation and interacted with students here at GDC Poonch. Principal M H Shah, Lecturers and other staff were also present at the session.
According to an official, the subject of the lecture was History as optional Subject. The DDC educated students about preparations and the composition of Civil services Exams.
He talked about different important aspects and topics of the subject for Pre and Mains.
He advised student to have a brief outlook of all subjects and that reading newspapers is very important for Civil Services Exam. He also informed students to focus on basics of their concerned subjects.
He also recommended leading Books, Newspapers and Online Platforms for the preparation of Civil services Exam.
He also gave advice on how to prepare for various subjects of UPSC and KAS Exam. This was the 2nd of the series of lectures for Civil Services aspirants organized by Krishan Chander Memorial Coaching Centre Poonch, the official added.