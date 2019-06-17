DC Poonch briefs media on ‘Back to Village’ programme

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav on Sunday briefed regarding "Back to Village" programme and briefed the media persons about the objective of the programme.

As per an official, revealing the objective of this ambitious programme, the DDC said that Gazetted Officers shall be allotted different Panchayat Halqas where they would stay for one night and two days for assessment of the developmental scenario and implementation of various government schemes/programmes .

DDC further informed the media persons that this is the first time that such an initiative has been taken up in Jammu and Kashmir state by the government in which the officers would be visiting the assigned village for 8 days during the programme to be conducted from 20th to 27th of June, 2019. He also informed that different departments shall organise Melas to create awareness among the public about the schemes being implemented by their respective departments.

