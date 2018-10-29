DC Poonch asks PHE deptt to repair leakages

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 28:
District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav on Sunday visited different areas of Poonch town.
According to an official, he was flanked by CMO besides Officials from Departments of PHE and Municipality.
During the visit DC inspected the drainage system and water pipes in Qila market, Mohalla Kamakhan and adjoining areas. The DC also took stock of the water distributing points in Poonch Town.
He directed the PHE department to clean and repair leakages of the water distributing points.
He appealed to general public to construct septic tank in their houses and ensure that no fecal matter should be sent in drains.
He further directed the officials from municipality to give the list of houses without septic tanks so that strict actions could be taken against who are pouring fecal matter in drains.