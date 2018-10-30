DC Kupwara visits Karnah, listens to public grievances

Kupwara, October 29:
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today concluded his two days tour to Karnah Sub-Division during which he took stock of Public issues and also reviewed the preparedness for forthcoming Panchayat Elections.
The DDC convened a Public Darbar at Dak Bungalow Tangdar which was attended by SDM Karnah Dr Alyas Ahmad besides other officers and a huge gathering of people.
The public representatives on the occasion apprised the DDC about various issues relating to roads, schools, water supply, healthcare facilities, and electricity, besides the rent of the land under the possession of army. The DDC listened to the Public representatives and assured them that their genuine demands will be addressed in a phased manner at an earliest. He directed the SDM and other concerned officials to address public grievances on priority.
Regarding upgradation and construction of roads, the DDC sought the cooperation of people so that the overall development of the area is ensured gradually. The DDC said that the Public demand regarding construction of Sadhna Tunnel has already been brought into the notice of the government. Besides this, the process for compensation of PMGSY roads has also been done by the district administration.
The DDC convened a meeting of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning officers at Tangdar to review the preparations of ensuing Panchayat Polls. During the meeting, various issues with regard to security arrangements, training of Poll staff, and a number of Panchayat halqas, candidates and electors were discussed threadbare.
The DDC who is also District Election Officer Kupwara asked the concerned officers to ensure free, fair and impartial elections and facilitate the candidates and electors in all respect.
The DDC also visited village Salman in Tanghdar, where three houses were gutted on 27th of this month. The DDC directed SDM Karnah and other concerned to submit an assessment report about the loss of property during the incident so that relief is provided to the fire victims for early rehabilitation.
The DDC also witnessed the final cricket match at Chamkot ground Karnah. The tournament was organised by Youth Services and Sports Department in which a good number of teams of the area participated. While interacting with the sportspersons, DDC assured them of all possible support. He said that sports inculcate discipline and camaraderie among the participants.