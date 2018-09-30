DC Kupwara visits Cocoon Auction market

40000 kgs of cocoon transacted, highest bid recorded at Rs 1220 per kg
KUPWARA, SEPTEMBER 29:
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today visited the Five Days Cocoon Auction Market at Sericulture Office Complex Kupwara.
The auction market commenced sale on 27th of this month and will continue till October 1st 2018. The buyers from West Bengal besides local buyers and the Government agencies, JK Industries are taking part in the auction process.
It was given out that the Cocoon production in the District has been targeted at 60000 kgs out of which 40000 kgs have been transacted in the Cocoon Auction Market till date. The highest bid in the market was recorded Rs1220 per kg.
The DDC on the occasion inspected the stalls and also interacted with farmers and buyers. He stressed for more employment generation programmes to be initiated to overcome the issue of unemployment in the District. He also impressed upon the concerned officers to involve Self Help Groups of NRLM with the industry. The DDC distributed intensive bonus among the farmers who have worked hard to develop the Sericulture Sector.
Among others District Sericulture Officer Kupwara, Fayaz Ahmad, District Sericulture officer Bandipora, Khurshid Ahmad Shah besides all the Zonal incharges of sericulture department were present.
