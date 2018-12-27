DC Kupwara suspends 17 PHE, Health officials

Kupwara:
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir on Wednesday suspended 17 officials for remaining absent from duties without authorization.
The orders were passed by the deputy commissioner after conducted surprise inspection of several government offices including PHE Division Handwara and PHC Chogal.
The inspections were conducted to reinforce punctuality and take stock of various services being provided to the general public.
During the inspection, the DDC was accompanied by ADC Handwara, Tehsildar and various others concerned.
Those placed under suspension include Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Shahid Masood, Rajinder Kour, Tahira Majeed, Zahoor Ahmad shah, Ab Rashid, Mohd Ramzan, Gh Nabi Mir—all working in health department while remaining are PHE officials and include Hameedullah Wani, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Sajad Ahmad, Pir Mohd Ashraf, Asha Begum, Mohd Amin Wani , Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Rasool Ganie, Mohd Amin Sheikh. He said Chief Medical Officer Kupwara and Executive Engineer PHE Division Handwara to charge sheet the suspended officers/officials respectively and furnish their reports to his office within 15days.
The DDC said that such drives shall be conducted on a routine basis to enforce punctuality of the employees and take stringent action against the absentees.