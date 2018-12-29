DC Kupwara reviews progress on developmental projects at Drugmulla

Kupwara, December 28:
District Development Commissioner Khalid Jahangir today conducted an extensive tour of Drugmulla area and took a comprehensive review of various developmental projects undertaken by different executing agencies in the area.
The DDC was accompanied by Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE and I & FC, BMO Kupwara, BDO Drugmulla, Naib Tehsildar Drugmulla and various other officials.
The DDC inspected the on-going renovation work of Spring at Muqam Shahwali whereat he directed concerned BDO to complete the work within stipulated timeframe. He suggested for executing the remaining work under convergence mode. He also issued on the spot directions to concerned authorities for early submission of estimates for renovation and conservation of historically and religiously significant Muqam Shahwali.
Meanwhile, Khalid Jahangir directed the Executive Engineer PHE to commission the Water Supply Scheme executed by NABARD at the place as early as possible. He also directed the R&B authorities to submit the estimates for road leading to HS Muqam Shahwali immediately.