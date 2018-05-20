DC Kupwara reviews power arrangements for Ramadan

Rising Kashmir NewsKUPWARA, MAY 19:
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir, today convened a meeting with the officials of the PDD to review arrangements for uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramadan.
The meeting was attended by SE, Electric Sopore (Baramulla), Executive Engineer EM&RE Division Kupwara/Handwara, Executive Engineer STD Sopore, Executive Engineer Grid, AEEs and concerned JEs.
On the occasion, the DDC directed the officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the areas of the district. He also asked them to repair damaged electric transformers within two days and their subsequent installation at their designated locations at an earliest.
He directed the officers of the PDD to formulate teams for establishing control rooms at Handwara and Kupwara so that grievances of the people can be registered and addressed on time.
The DDC impressed upon all concerned to ensure availability of basic amenities to the people so that they don't face any inconvenience.