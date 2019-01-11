DC Kupwara reviews performance of banks at DLRC meet

Rising Kashmir NewsKUPWARA, JANUARY 10:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Khalid Jahangir today reviewed the performance of banks and other related institutions for 2nd quarter of the current financial year 2018-19, here at District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting.
The meeting was attended by LDM Kupwara, LDO, RBI, DDM NABARD, heads of various banks and other district and sectoral officers.
On the occasion, the DDC expressed satisfaction over performance shown by the banks and stressed on the need for achieving 100 per cent Annual Credit Plan targets. He emphasized upon the heads of the financial institutions to spread awareness with regard to the welfare schemes sponsored by them among masses so that people can avail benefit for their socio-economic development.
Asking the departments to work in coordination, the DDC directed for ensuring balanced lending in all key sectors to promote equitable growth. He further impressed upon the stakeholders to put in extra efforts for effective implementation of the welfare and developmental schemes aimed at uplifting the downtrodden and vulnerable sections of the society.
He emphasized for achieving full targets set for realizing perceptible growth in various indicators.
Earlier, listing the achievements, Lead District Manager Mohammad Afzal said that for the last quarter, the district recorded Rs 587.02 Crore credit against the target of Rs 922.22 Crore. He further said that priority sector advances were recorded at Rs 316.24 Crore against the target of Rs 773.17 Crore and Rs 270.78 crore in non-priority against the target of Rs 149.05 Crore.
"The deposits of the banks in the District were to the tune of Rs 2060 Crore on 30-09-2018 compared to Rs 1912 Crore as on 30-09-2017 thereby registering an increase of Rs 147 Crore. The advances of the banks stood at Rs 1977 Crore as on 30-09-2018 against Rs 1471 Crore on 30-09-2017 thereby registering an increase of Rs 505 Crore. The CD ratio of the District as on 30-09-2018 stood at 96%", he added.