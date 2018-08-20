DC Kupwara reviews ongoing works at Fruit Mandi

Rising Kashmir NewsKUPWARA, AUGUST 19:
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today visited Fruit Mandi Kupwara to review the status of ongoing works and to take stock of overall preparedness for making the mandi operational by the end of August.
DDC Kupwara accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Kupwara, Area Marketing Officer and Tehsildar Kupwara interacted with various fruit growers and traders from the area who apprised them about various issues.
The DDC inspected various works related to water supply, sanitation, etc. in the mandi and directed the concerned to expedite the pace of repair and maintenance work of internal roads for smooth and hassle free conveyance and ensure completion of all related works within next ten days.
The DDC directed the Area Marketing Officer to ensure that allotted spaces are put to use by the concernedwithin one week in accordance with the already published notice. In case any allotment is not put to already assigned use within this time period, the AMO shall cancel such allotment with immediate effect, the DDC said.
The DDC also appealed all the traders as well as fruit growers of the district to extend cooperation to the district administration and encourage all efforts towards realizing the objective of a fully functional and well-connected mandi. “This mandi would be beneficial in ensuring good returns to fruit growers, traders and all concerned once it becomes operational by the end of this month”, he said.