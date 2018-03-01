DC Kupwara reviews functioning of revenue sector

Directs officials to expedite removal of encroachment from Khascharie, State land and around Nallahs
Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara:
An extraordinary meeting of revenue officers of District Kupwara was held on Wednesday in the meeting hall of DC office Kupwara under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir.
The meeting aimed at reviewing the progress made in the writing of Jamabandies and Girdawaries. The field functionaries were directed to expedite the process of preparation of writing of jamabandies for the year 2017-18.
Further the Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars were directed to remove encroachments over the Kascharie and state-land particularly near Nallas as per the Directions of the High Court.
The DC also directed the field functionaries to organize special camps in their respective jurisdictions to redress the grievances of general public at an earliest.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tehsildars and Naib tehsaldars.
