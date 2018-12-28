DC Kupwara inaugurates Mega Kissan Mela

Event witnesses exhibition of modern farming inputs
Event witnesses exhibition of modern farming inputs
Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, Dec 27:
Deputy Commissioner Khalid Jahangir inaugurated a day long Mega Kissan Mela attended by the farmers from across the district, here today.
Deputy Commissioner, after inaugurating the Mela, inspected the stalls put up by various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Floriculture and allied departments. The stalls exhibited high yielding hybrid seed varieties, plant saplings and latest machinery for various farming related activities besides different incentives available in these sectors.
The DC said that such camps should be organized in other remote areas of the district also, so that more farmers are acquainted with modern and scientific farming practices. He stressed upon the farmers to utilize and adopt the latest available tools and techniques besides high yielding crop and plant varieties for rich dividends. The application of modern and scientific farm practices makes agriculture and allied sector very attractive commercially, he said.
Urging upon the farmers to avail the benefits of various flagship programmes and schemes, the DC said that government schemes including PMFBY, PMKSY at doubling the farmers’ income and provide economic security against natural calamities.
Meanwhile, the DC announced that Kupwara district has been placed at 7th rank in the latest Delta Rankings of Aspirational Districts released by the think tank, NITI Aayog. He appreciated the officers of district administration for their commendable performance.
Deputy Director Agriculture Department, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Assistant Director Fisheries and various other concerned officers were present on the occasion.