DC Kupwara inaugurates Fruit Mandi Bumhama

KUPWARA, SEPTEMBER 25:
Fruit and vegetable market Bumhama Kupwara was Tuesday thrown open by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir for business.
The said market comprising 46.13 Kanals of land contains all kinds of required facilities which include shopping complexes, drinking water, electricity, toilet facility etc.
SSP Kupwara, Deputy Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing, Cluster head J&K Bank, Lead District Manager, President Fresh Fruit Association Kupwara, Traders Federation and progressive farmers were present on the occasion.
The DDC congratulated the fruit growers and asked them to make better use of the Fruit Mandi. Highlighting the importance of the facility, he said that all kinds of fruit and vegetable trade should be conducted in the Mandi which will also help to overcome traffic Jam in the markets.
He said that a vermicompost unit is needed to be set up in the premises of mandi so that all waste material is dumped in it for maintaining hygiene and clean environment.
The DDC urged people to come forward and open ventures like cold store, walnut processing plants, hi-density plantation and avail benefits from various schemes.
SSP Kupwara said the establishment of the mandi will help develop horticulture sector in the district. He assured full support from the Police Department for the smooth functioning of the Fruit Mandi.
Cluster Head J&K Bank announced that an ATM facility will be installed at the mandi within next two months, while as the opening of a bank branch will be taken up with higher authorities.
Earlier, the Fruit growers association thanked the DDC and other Officers for their strenuous efforts, resulting in the establishment of the Fruit Mandi in the district.