DC Kupwara for removal of encroachments on state land

Kupwara, July 29:
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today convened a meeting of officers of the Revenue Department to discuss measures for removal of encroachments on state/Kahcharai land and other revenue matters in the DC Office.
The meeting was attended by ADC Handwara, Peer Muzaffar Ahmad, ACR Kupwara, MA Malik, SDM Karnah, Dr Ilyas, SDM Lolab, Ahmad Hussain, all Tehsildars of the district and other revenue functionaries.
The meeting discussed threadbare various measures towards removal of encroachments on state/Kahcharai land, status of writing of Jamabandi, status of writing of Girdawaris, attestation of pending mutations with special reference to mutations attested during the special Revenue camps conducted in the month of July, conducting of Girdawari Rabi 2018 and submission of Goshwara-jinswara, distribution of pass books, inspection of Patwar Khana and report of karguzari, availability of patwaries in the field and ban on conversion of agriculture land especially on either side of the National Highway.
Deputy Commissioner directed the revenue authorities to carry out the anti-encroachment drives across all the Tehsils of the district to ensure that encroachment on state and kahcharai land is removed forthwith and directed all the Tehsildars to furnish a daily report with regard to removal of encroachments in their respective Tehsils. Girdawars and Patwaris shall submit village wise details of kahcharia and state land and details of encroachments in this regard within a day to office of the Deputy Commissioner.
He instructed the revenue authorities to identify the 20 to 30 kanals of state/kahcharie land for construction of play grounds for encouraging sports activities in the district. He also issued directions for submission of list of those villages where Aks latha or Rampuri is completely destroyed and is not serviceable.
Deputy Commissioner said the retrieved land will be utilized for public purpose and efforts will be made to ensure community involvement for safeguarding of retrieved land.