DC Kupwara for free, fair panchayat polls

Kupwara, November 11:
District Election Officer Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir, today convened a meeting to discuss identifying feasible and easily accessible locations as counting centres for the ensuing Panchayat elections-2018.
The meeting deliberated upon various issues like the accessibility of wards, transportation, ability to accommodate counting staff and other stakeholders, culminating into identification of various places as counting centres for Panchayat elections.
It was resolved that all arrangements shall be in place for ensuring free, fair and smooth elections in the district.
DC emphasized on coordination among concerned agencies, proper training and well-defined plans towards the smooth and successful conduct of Panchayat elections.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Kupwara suggested identification of places with proper fencing walls as counting centres for better management to avoid any disturbance to the counting staff and people concerned.
The DC urged all concerned officers to work as facilitators for everyone participating in the elections so that democracy at grassroots is realised and strengthened.
The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendents of Police Kupwara and Handwara, ADC Kupwara and Handwara, SDM Karnah, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, BDOs, District Information Officer, tehsildars, nodal officers and other concerned.