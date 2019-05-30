DC Kupwara finalizes arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg Wednesday convened a meeting of concerned officers to discuss the safety measures on “black spots” where accidents can occur.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, ADC Handwara, SSP Handwara, ARTO Kupwara, Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara and Handwara, EO Kupwara, Representatives of Beacon and other concerned.

The meeting discussed various issues related to road safety, status of the registration of vehicles in the district, besides other key issues.

The Deputy Commissioner underlined the need to put in place an effective and workable road safety management system in the district. He directed the concerned officers to take concrete measures in this regard.

The DC directed the beacon authorities to identify blind spots on National Highway from Sagipora to Kupwara, Kupwara to Chowkibal and propose corrective measures so that road accidents are minimized. He also directed the concerned officers to install crash barriers, speed breakers and rumble strips for better traffic regulation.

Meanwhile, in view of forthcoming Shab-i-Qadar, Jamatul Vida, and Eid-ul-Fitr, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the concerned officers to make all the necessary arrangements for the smooth celebration of these festivals. As per the order the DC impressed upon the PDD, PHE, to provide uninterrupted power and water supply at all the shrines, mosques and where the huge congregation are expected. AD FCS&CA was directed to provide all essential commodities like rice, atta, sugar, k-oil and LPG.

Chief Animal Husbandry, Chief Horticulture and Sheep Husbandry officers were directed to ensure availability of poultry, milk, cheese, mutton and standard vegetables and fruits in the markets. CMO Kupwara was directed to ensure availability of doctors, paramedical staff including ambulances at all health centers to provide timely treatment to the patients.

The DC directed to Executives Officers of Kupwara, Handwara and Langate for launching of cleanliness drive at the place where main congregations will be held.

