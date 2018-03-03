DC Kupwara discusses revision of stamp duty rates

Kupwara:
A meeting to discuss revision of stamp duty rates for district Kupwara was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara in his office chamber.
The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kupwara, Executive Engineers R & B Division Kupwara and Handwara, DFO’s, DFO social Forestry, officials of Municipal Committee Handwara and Kupwara, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Agriculture officer and Tehsildars.
It was informed that the Sub- Divisional Level Committees have to collect data about prevailing market rates of land and property and furnish the same to the District Level Committee for consideration and making of appropriate recommendation to the Divisional Commissioner for finalization of same rates.
The Deputy Commissioner directed all the Sub District Level Committees to immediately finalize their reports after taking into consideration all the parameters and latest sale deed registered including prevailing market rate in their respective areas.
He also directed the Subdivision Committee to bring the stamp duty rates as far as possible in alignment with market value rate so that process of land acquisition for various developmental activities does not get delayed due to various issues. The SubDivision Level Committees were directed to furnish the report by 5th of March so that the recommendation District Level Committee are concertized and formulated to the Divisional Valuation Board within the stipulated time frame.
