DC Kupwara conducts surprise inspection of offices

Kupwara, December 26:
District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today conducted surprise inspection of several government offices including PHE Division Handwara, Social Welfare Office and PHC Chogal to reinforce punctuality and take stock of various services being provided to the general public.
During the inspection, the DDC was accompanied by ADC Handwara, Tehsildar and various others concerned.
At PHC Chogal, apart from checking the attendance of employees, the DDC took stock of the availability of various medical and other necessary facilities in the centre. The concerned BMO briefed the DDC about the facilities being provided to the patients. The DDC also interacted with the patients and enquired about the healthcare facilities in the hospital. They demanded upgraded health services by adding latest medical facilities.
Later, the DDC also visited PHE Division Handwara and Social Welfare Office to check the attendance of its functionaries, besides reviewing its functioning. He met several deputations at PHE division during which they appraised him about the shortage of potable drinking water in some areas. The DDC assured them that their grievances shall be taken up with the concerned authorities so that the same are redressed in a time-bound manner.