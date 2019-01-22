DC Kupwara chairs disaster management meet, reviews preparedness

Kupwara, January 21:
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today chaired a meeting of various concerned officers to discuss District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) and to review the disaster preparedness in the district.
The meeting was attended by ADCs of Kupwara and Handwara, ACR, SDMs, EOs, representatives of SDRF and Disaster Management.
On the occasion, the DC took a thorough review regarding the disaster preparedness wherein he stressed for close coordination among different agencies to safeguard precious lives and property in case of eventualities. He also directed the concerned to remain prepared and ensure prompt action so that any eventuality may be tackled smoothly.
The DC pressed for making a list of vulnerable locations and directed for submitting the requisite requirements so that the mechanism is strengthened. He also stressed to mobilise related machinery like dozers, sandbags, boats, vehicles, dewatering pumps besides directing for keeping men and machinery ready in case of eventualities.
Khalid Jahangir directed the concerned authorities to conduct awareness camps and mock drills in their respective jurisdictions so that people are made well aware about disaster management. He directed the Tehsildars not to leave the headquarters without prior permission.
Meanwhile, DC reviewed the overall preparedness of concerned departments thoroughly. He directed the concerned authorities to gear up their men and machinery and utilize the services of volunteers and organizations to take prompt action during occurrence of any kind of disaster.
He also called for close coordination between the departments to ensure timely rescue and rehabilitation measures. In case of recent weather advisory, the DC directed the concerned officials to remain vigilant and to prompt their field functionaries for the effective management.