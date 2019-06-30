DC Kulgam reviews progress of SHG scheme of Engineers

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to review the progress and ensure effective implementation of Self Help Group (SHG) scheme of Engineers in the district, District Development Commissioner Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani chaired a meeting of District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) of SHGs today.

Assistant Director Employment briefed the meeting about the status of works being allotted to SHGs by different departments and the progress of completion of allotted works. He informed that 41 SHGs were registered in the district as per the Scheme and every development department has to provide 30% works in a year to SHG of Engineers registered with the department of Employment.

The heads of various development departments briefed the DDC about the share of works allotted to SHGs of engineers and status of the works.

Stressing on strict adherence and compliance of Government guidelines regarding 30% quota in development works for SHGs, the DDC asked the development departments to allot works strictly as per guidelines.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, SE PDD, SE Hydraulic, Exen PDD, Exen I& FC, Assistant Director Employment, AEE PHE, and other District Officers of various departments, besides representatives of Self help Groups were present.