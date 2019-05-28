DC Kulgam reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DDC Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani Monday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements made for Jumat-ul-vida, Shab-e-Qadar and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting was attended by ACR Kulgam, Exen R&B, Exen PHE, Exen PDD,CMO ARTO, and other senior officers of the district. Besides, the members of Civil Society were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed various arrangements put in place by the district administration for the convenience of people across the district.

The DDC on the occasion directed the concerned officers to ensure availability of essential commodities including rice, Atta, K-oil, LPG, besides uninterrupted power and water supply, transport arrangements, cleanliness in and around mosques, streets and Eidgahs, medicare facilities and repairs of roads wherever necessary.

He directed the officers to ensure the availability of meat and poultry in the markets and directed the departments of Fisheries, Animal husbandry departments to keep sufficient stock available at various sale centres.

The Power Development Department was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the auspicious occasions of Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadar and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Department of Public Health Engineering was also directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply and also, keep available tankers service in the areas wherever necessary.

