DC Kulgam launches scheme on FPOs

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Thursday launched central schemes for formation and promotion of Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) here.



In this regard, various modalities of the schemes were discussed during the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting chaired by DDC.

The meeting was informed that the newly announced central scheme is being implemented through NABARD and SRAC, NCDC are the nodal agencies.



At the outset, District Development Manager (DDM) NABARD, Rouf Ahmad Zargar gave a detailed Powerpoint presentation on the FPO scheme.

He informed that FPOs can be formed in various farming and allied activities by minimum 100 farmers and for this, Government of India has dedicated financial assistance of up to 25 lakhs per FPO through NABARD.



It was also given out that FPOs once formed could be registered as an entity under companies act or cooperative act.



The DDC directed the officers to work in coordination to achieve tangible results under the scheme and stressed on departments to identify the cluster of apple, walnut, almond, vegetable, dairy and floriculture farmers.

Among others, the meeting was attended by JD-Planning, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer and Lead District Manager besides other concerned Officers.

