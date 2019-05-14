DC Kulgam holds meeting with trader’s body

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DDC Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani Monday convened a meeting with the members of Traders Association Kulgam.

During the meeting DDC urged upon the traders to follow the rates fixed by the government in letter and spirit. He further stated that prices have been fixed after taking into consideration all market forces which leaves no room for an undue hike in the prices of essential commodities. He warned that strict action will be taken against those wholesalers, retailer’s business establishments who shoot up prices abnormally and violate the rates fixed by the government.

SDM Noorabad, Assistant commissioner Revenue Kulgam, Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Chief Animal Husbandry officer, other officers of line department and members of Awkaaf Committee Kulgam were also present in the meeting.