DC Kulgam hands over load carrier to fisherman under ‘Blue Revolution’

Published at December 31, 2018 12:36 AM 0Comment(s)174views


Rising Kashmir News

KULGAM, DECEMBER 30:

 District Development Commissioner, Kulgam, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani, Sunday handed over a Load Carrier to a fisherman who was selected by the Department of Fisheries under ‘Blue Revolution’ scheme.
The DDC urged the beneficiary for proper utilization of the vehicle for fish transportation, stating that the scheme is being implemented to achieve economic prosperity of fishermen and fish farmers and to contribute towards food and nutritional security through optimum utilization of water resources by the fisheries development.
Assistant Director Fisheries, Kulgam and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

 

