DC Kulgam for multi-pronged strategy to reduce canine population

Kulgam, October 06:
Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, DrShamim Ahmad Wani, today convened a meeting of concerned officers to address rising incidence of dog bites in the district.
The meeting observed that a multi-pronged strategy is needed to reduce the canine population and contain dog bite incidence with focus on preventing spread of rabies both in humans and domestic animals.
The DC highlighted the importance of using scientific techniques and morally acceptable methods. He said there is also need for necessary infrastructure for surgical intervention and post-operative care to be made available.
He directed the Animal Husbandry Department to explore the possibility of conducting vasectomy in male dogs. He also directed the Municipal Committees to work in coordination with the Animal Husbandry and Health departments to curb the rising canine population in the district.
The CMO Kupwara was directed to ensure ready availability of anti-rabies vaccine along with serum in sufficient quantities for timely medical intervention required in dog-bite cases.
The meeting was attended by ADC Kupwara and senior officers from concerned departments.