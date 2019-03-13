DC Kulgam flags of orchardists on exposure tour

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani Tuesday flagged off a group of 100 orchardists on an exposure tour from Mini Secretariat Kulgam to SKUAST-K.

Chief Horticulture Officer Kulgam Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and other officers and officials of Horticulture department were present on the occasion.

The tour is organized by Department of Horticulture, Kulgam district under ATMA scheme.

On the occasion, Dr Wani in his interaction with the orchardists said that the tour has been organized for acquainting them with modern techniques of commercial horticulture, emerging trends in horticulture farming and cultivation of different fruit trees on scientific lines.

He impressed upon the farmers to interact with the scientists, experts and extension functionaries at SKUAST-K to get up to date methodology in cultivation of trees on scientific lines. He asked the farmers to enhance their technical skills in the field of integrated horticulture farming and to adopt the advanced technology for cultivation of latest, hybrid and high yielding fruit trees.