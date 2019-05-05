DC Kulgam finalizes Ramzan arrangements

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani Saturday chaired a meeting of officers and representatives of trade unions to discuss the arrangements for ensuing holy month of Ramzan.

ADDC Kulgam, ACR, ARTO, AD Food Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Executive Engineer PHE, PDD, Executive officers of all four municipalities of Kulgam, President Traders Federation Kulgam and other senior officers of the district were present in the meeting.

The DDC directed PDD to ensure uninterrupted power supply and avoid curtailment during iftaar and sehri times in all parts of the district. Municipal Committees were asked to intensify sanitation works and ensure cleanliness around mosques. PHE was directed to ensure regular supply of clean drinking water to the people.

It was also decided in the meeting that revenue, FCS &CA, Legal Meteorology and food safety departments shall keep a regular check on the quality of essential commodities by regular inspections to curb food adulteration, profiteering and black marketing besides ensuring an adequate supply of ration, sugar, K-oil, LPG etc during the month of Ramadan.



