DC Kulgam distributes Sports uniform kits among girl players

Rising Kashmir NewKULGAM, DECEMBER, 24:
DDC Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani today distributed sports uniform kits among 50 girl players at a function to mark the conclusion of concluding ceremony of a Basketball coaching program for girls.
The function was organised by District Youth services and sports Kulgam at Government higher secondary school Devsar under sports for Peace and Development programme.
Earlier a similar basketball coaching programme was provided to boys at Government higher secondary school Kilam.
DDC said that all facilities are being provided to train local youth and channelize their potential. He said that winter season will be abuzz with various indoor games for which sports calendar has already been issued and requisite infrastructure is already in place for smooth conduct of these indoor games.