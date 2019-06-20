DC Kulgam chairs DLRC meeting

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Banks register 21.24% growth in advances

Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani Wednesday chaired a meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) for the 4th quarter year ended March 31,2019 of financial year 2018-19.

The meeting was attended by ACD Kulgam, CPO, Lead District Manager (LDM) Cluster Head J&K Bank, Director RSETI, besides senior functionaries of the concerned Banks and Departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail progress and achievements made by the banks in the implementation of various government-sponsored schemes like Kisan Credit Card, NRLM, Housing for all, Handloom, Weavers MUDRA, SHGs, JLGs, Artisan Credit Card, and Stand Up India. Besides, the sponsored schemes, loans provided by banks under direct lending mode were also discussed.

Giving details about the performance of banks, it was given out that total deposits of the district have increased from Rs 1267.75 crore to 1588 crore as on 31.03.2019 depicting 25.26% increase over the March 31st 2018. It was also given out in the meeting that advances have considerably grown from Rs 973.41 crore to 1180.24 crore depicting growth of 21.24% over March 31st 2018, while CD ratio reached to 74.30% at against 76.78% as on March 31st 2018 which is above the national benchmark of 60 per cent

DDC directed the concerned to cover the beneficiaries under various social security schemes which includes PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY. He also impressed upon on the concerned officers of banks and line departments to work in coordination and added zeal to achieve much better results in future course of time.