DC Kishtwar takes stock of water, power supply scenario, civic amenities

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, (DDC) Angrez Singh Rana today reviewed the status of PDD, PHE, I&FC , YSS and Urban Development Department projects here at a meeting.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar Mohammad Hanief Malik, President Municipal Committee Kishtwar, XEN PHE, XEN PDD, DYSSO Kishtwar, AEEs, AEs, SO Planning and EO MC Kishtwar besides representatives from M/S Shalaka and M/S Transrail were present in the meeting.

The Status of, Naigad Water Supply Scheme, status of centrally sponsored schemes, status of Khelo India Scheme besides other issues was discussed and reviewed in detail.

The DDC called for optimum utilization of funds for developmental activities by the respective departments besides submission of funds utilization plan as well as utilization certificates on priority.

He directed officers to take all measures for speeding up the works in hand and their completion within stipulated time.

The ADDC was appointed as Nodal Officer to monitor the pace of work on Naigadh Water Supply Scheme, while three other officers were deployed for three different stretches of Naigadh WSS to pace up the ongoing work and submit the details to DDC on daily basis.

Regarding PDD, it was further informed that the set targets like repairs and replacement of damaged transformers have been achieved in the district under District Capex Budget.

The meeting was further informed that 7000 electric poles, 600 km conductor and 65 transformers were installed in the un-electrified areas of District Kishtwar under centrally sponsored schemes.

The DYSSO apprised the meeting that under District plan, work on levelling and construction of boundary wall of 06 play grounds is in progress and shall be completed by the end of June this year.

He further informed that under Khelo India Scheme, 12 play grounds were sanctioned, of which work on 10 playgrounds has been completed.

The DDC directed MC Kishtwar to ensure the timely achievement of targets under PMAY-U and the construction of houses as envisaged under guidelines.