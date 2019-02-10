DC Kishtwar suspends Executive Engineer for dereliction of duty

KISHTWAR:
District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana today placed Executive Engineer, Mechanical Division Kishtwar under suspension with immediate effect for non-clearance of snow from roads.
As a meeting was already convened by DDC Kishtwar wherein directions were passed to all concerned officers to remain on high alert and keep the men and machinery standby for facing any eventuality .
Besides, Executive Engineer, Mechanical Div. Kishtwar was also directed to keep snow cutters ready for clearance of all the main roads and other intra District Link roads.
Executive Engineer, Mechanical Div. Kishtwar paid no heed towards the directions as the snow on the Chatroo Roads has not been cleared even today also and left the headquarter without informing the DC.
Keeping in view, DC Kishtwar placed Executive Engineer, Mechanical Div. Kishtwar, under suspension with immediate effect.