DC Kishtwar reviews implementation of AB-PMJAY scheme

Jammu, Oct 25:
District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, on Thursday reviewed the implementation of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) Scheme here in a meeting.
According to an official, the DDC asked the CMO to aware the people regarding the scheme by mobilizing ASHAs and Anganwari workers in their respective institutions and ensure that the all the beneficiaries must have received their Golden Record Card before December 1st this year.
The CMO informed the meeting that a total of 13,283 beneficiaries are in the district out of which 12705 are Rural and 580 are Urban besides an additional data was already collected from the selected beneficiaries like contact numbers, ration card details and Aadhaar details.
The meeting was informed that under this scheme, Nodal officers and Aroyga Mitras have been appointed for District Hospital Kishtwar and CHC Marwah.
It was further informed that the scheme will provide health cover to poor and vulnerable families. Aiming at reducing the out-of-pocket expenditure on health care, this scheme will provide cashless and paperless access to beneficiaries. The benefit coverage of AB- PMJAY will be Rs 5 lakh per family per year with no family cap, every family under the SECC database will be entitled to claim the benefit under this scheme.
The meeting was attended by ADDC kishtwar, Imam Din, CPO kishtwar Yasir, LA Balwan, CMO , DyCMO besides other concerned officers, the official added.